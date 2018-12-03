Comedy Central has announced the lineups for its January Stand-Up Month, including four new one-hour specials, and talent for a new digital series of half-hour specials under two different banners.

The January Stand-Up Month will feature new specials from Ron Funches (@midnight, The Half Hour), James Davis (Hood Adjacent with James Davis), Chris Distefano (Stupid Questions with Chris Distefano, The Half Hour) and Roy Wood Jr. (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Roy Wood Jr.: Father Figure). The specials will air consecutive Fridays throughout the month at 11 PM ET/PT.

In addition, Comedy Central’s digital series Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring will premiere January 8 on YouTube, Facebook Watch, Twitter and Instagram. The series will spotlight a new up-and-coming comedian on Tuesday and Thursday each week.

In the spirit of Adam Devine’s House Party and Live at Gotham, the series will feature short sets from some young voices. The first cycle was filmed at Littlefield in Brooklyn and features Tom Thakkar, Petey DeAbreu, Dina Hashem, Natasha Vaynblat, Ian Lara, Clare O’Kane, Stavros Halkias, Hanna Dickinson, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Yedoye Travis, Marie Faustin, Ryan Beck, Martin Urbano, and Chris Cotton. A second cycle will be shot in Los Angeles in January, location and talent TBD.

The schedule for Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring:

Ron Funches: Giggle Fit premieres Friday, January 4 at 11 PM ET/PT

Ron Funches makes a dramatic wrestling-inspired entrance before hitting the stage for an hour that demonstrates his unique style accentuating the positive about a wide range of things he loves and enjoys: vision boarding, losing weight, parenting his autistic son, TV, and wrestling.

Filmed at The Neptune Theatre in Seattle, Ron Funches: Giggle Fit includes a pre-recorded custom open featuring professional wrestling icon Ric Flair.

James Davis: Live From The Town premieres Friday, January 11 at 11 PM ET/PT

James Davis: Live From The Town features an impression of Barack Obama as a party DJ; the invention of Barbecue Davis, his professional golf alter-ego; dissections of social topics from #MeToo to police violence; and commentary on everything from “pimp uncles” to getting his car keyed. James Davis: Live From The Town was filmed at New Parish Theatre in Oakland, CA.

Chris Distefano: Size 38 Waist premieres Friday, January 18 at 11 PM ET/PT

With a scripted opening featuring Chazz Palminteri, Chris Distefano: Size 38 Waist is a personal hour in which the Brooklyn native expounds on his fast-gentrifying home borough, fatherhood, and his own outlook despite a conservative upbringing. Chris Distefano: Size 38 Waist was filmed in Brooklyn at Roulette Intermedium.

Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You premieres January 25 at 11 PM ET/PT

Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You is his second one-hour stand-up special for Comedy Central, performed live from Chicago’s Vic Theatre. The Daily Show correspondent and host of Comedy Central’s storytelling show This is Not Happening explores some of today’s most complicated issues, from the plight of the black superhero and national anthem protests to the many failed strategies men have used to avoid #MeToo allegations.

Comedy Central’s 12 new half-hour specials, 10 for Season 3 of its Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents… half-hour series and two under the Amy Schumer Presents banner, will tape Jan. 31 through Feb. 2 at the Civic Theatre in New Orleans.

Amy Schumer has produced three one-hour specials to date under the Amy Schumer Presents banner — Amy Schumer Presents Rachel Feinstein: Only Whores Wear Purple (2016), Amy Schumer Presents Mark Normand: Don’t Be Yourself (2017) and Amy Schumer Presents: Sam Morril: Positive Influence (2018) — starring talent hand-selected by Schumer. Likewise, Schumer has tapped Davis and Jackson for the first half hours under the banner.

Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents… is executive produced by John Bravakis and Stu Schreiberg from Triage Entertainment. Anne Harris and Bill McGrath are the executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.

Both Amy Schumer Presents half hours are executive produced by Schumer and by Triage’s Bravakis and Schreiberg, and produced by Kim Caramele and Kevin Kane. Harris and McGrath oversee for Comedy Central.