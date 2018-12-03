CNN Worldwide chief Jeff Zucker appeared Monday on CNN contributor David Axelrod’s podcast to put out word of other jobs in which he would be interested.

Wrapping up his Zucker chat, Axelrod asked with the traditional “where will you be in five years” beauty-pageant question. After first saying he could not say, Zucker added he knew two things for sure.

“No. 1, if the Miami Dolphins call, that’s where I’ll be,” he began.

Axelrod interrupted to note it was the second time Zucker had mentioned that during the interview, noting “they” are big listeners of his podcast, so Zucker might be shortening his career at CNN. “I’m trying to send a message,” Zucker agreed.

The No. 2 thing Zucker said he knows for sure about his next five years? “I still harbor somewhere in my gut that I’m still very interested in politics.”

Axelrod informed his listeners Zucker turned down the chance to work with Al Gore in 2000, adding that Zucker has talked in the past about potentially running for office himself.

“I’m still interested in that,” Zucker clarified, adding, “it’s something that I would consider

“Interesting,” responded soft-spoken, much-respected Axelrod, who is maybe best known for being chief strategist for Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns.

“Well, give me a call if you are thinking about it,” Axelrod added.

“You know somebody who could help?Zucker responded somewhat patronizingly.

“Okay. You could put me in touch with the right people?” Zucker added, do-you-know-who-I-am-ily.