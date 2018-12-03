It took a trio of attempts but the Los Angeles Chargers were finally able to get that field goal to claim a 33-30 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on a jaw clenching on NBC. Yet, in a season that has seen upticks from last year’s hobbled results, the ratings stumbled for the network or the NFL

Going into the final month of the current season, the Chargers are now only one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs for the top spot in the A.F.C. West. In fact, things are looking pretty sweet out in the City of Angeles all round with the Rams number #1 in the N.F.C. West also.

However, that sweetness is not to be savored in the SNF ratings this morning.

Up against a Garth Brooks special, the Victoria Secret’s Fashion Show Holiday Special and a full loaded primetime, last night’s game snagged a 12.3/21 in metered market results.

That’s a dip of 7% from last week’s Minnesota Vikings’ win over the Green Bay Packers. It is also a decline of 6% in the Nielsen gathered numbers from the Seattle Seahawks victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on December 3, 2017.

That 8:30 – 11:30 PM ET game last year went on score a 6.4/22 rating among adults 18-49 and 19.7 million viewers. Up against a weaker than expected The Walking Dead midseason finale, last week’s Vikings glory earned a 6.1/23 in the key demo and an audience of 20.44 million. So, with the fast affiliate for last night’s match-up coming in with a certain to be adjusted 4.8/19 rating and 15.8 million, aim for around maybe 18+ million sets of eyeballs when the final numbers come in.

Now, with its fifth week in a row with a metered market rating more than 12.0, SNF still won the night for NBC.

For you statheads, last night’s game peaked at a 13.4/26 in that tense 11:15 – 11:30 PM ET slot when things were really kicking.