Byron Allen’s distribution label Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has picked up U.S. rights to Arctic Dogs, the animated film featuring the voices of Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin and Angelica Huston.

The movie, formerly known as Arctic Justice, was previously on the slate of Open Road, which filed for bankruptcy in September. ESMP struck a deal for the film at last month’s American Film Market, and the pic is being lined up for a wide theatrical release on more than 3,500 screens in 2019.

Arctic Dogs tells the story of Swifty (Renner), an Arctic fox who stumbles upon a dark scheme to melt the Arctic. He teams with his ragtag group of friends to try and save the day. Voice co-stars include Heidi Klum, Alec Baldwin, John Cleese, James Franco, Angelica Huston, Michael Madsen, Omar Sy and Laurie Holden.

The film was written by Cal Brunker & Bob Barlen (The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature) and co-written and directed by Aaron Woodley (Spark: A Space Tail). Producers are Monika Bacardi and Andrea Iervolino, and executive producers are Byron Allen, Jennifer Lucas, Carolyn Folks, A.K. Madhavan, Danielle Maloni and Francesca Silvani. Giovanni Cova is co-executive producer.

“Arctic Dogs is a very entertaining and fun-filled animated movie,” said Allen. “It is the perfect family movie, and represents our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality animated feature films.”

“ESMP has outlined a masterful marketing and distribution plan that will allow this film to perform very well and we’re very happy to be in business with Entertainment Studios,” added Iervolino, co-founder of AMBI Group.

ESMP’s upcoming releases include Keanu Reeves sci-fi Replicas and the John Krasinski-Emily Blunt voiced animated movie Animal Crackers. Previously released movies include 47 Meters Down and Hostiles.