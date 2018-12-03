Bruce Dern is back at work on Showtime’s new series Black Monday after fracturing a hip during a jog at the Silver Lake Reservoir in Los Angeles in October.

A tweet from Dern’s account went out today noting, “Can’t keep a good man down. Back at work on #Black Monday.”

The 82-year-old Dern, who recently finished filming on Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood in the role of rancher George Spahn, was hospitalized briefly in October following the jogging accident.

In addition to Tarantino’s Charles Manson-era Once Upon a Time, Dern co-stars in Focus Features’ The Mustang, set for a premiere at Sundance.

Black Monday is a Showtime half-hour Wall Street comedy series starring Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall that premieres in 2019. Guest starring are Dern, Melissa Rauch, Horatio Sanz, Julie Hagerty, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Tim Russ and Jason Michael Snow. The series hails from Happy Endings creator David Caspe, Jordan Cahan, Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg and Sony Pictures TV Studios.

Black Monday takes us back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday, the infamous stock market crash. Dern will play Rod, a legendary trader.