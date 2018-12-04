EXCLUSIVE: I hear that Oscar winner Brie Larson, who is next up toplining Captain Marvel, is finalizing a deal to star I’m Thinking of Ending Things, the new film adapted and directed by Charlie Kaufman for Netflix.

Based on Iain Reid’s 2016 novel, the plot centers on Jake, who is on a road trip to meet his parents on their secluded farm with his girlfriend (Larson), who is thinking of ending things. When Jake makes an unexpected detour leaving her stranded, a twisted mix of palpable tension, psychological frailty and sheer terror ensues.

Kaufman is also producing with Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu. Reid will serve as co-producer.

In addition to Captain Marvel, Larson, who won the Best Actress Oscar for Room in 2016, stars opposite Michael B. Jordan in Just Mercy, a drama at Warner Bros that reunites her with her Short Term 12 director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Captain Marvel, the linchpin of Marvel’s 2.0 cinematic universe, hits theaters March 8, 2019 — the latest trailer is dropping tonight during ESPN’s Monday Night Football. It follows the journey of Carol Danvers (Larson) as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

Larson is repped by WME and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.