Sony has booked Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island for a Feb. 28, 2020 opening and so far that’s a smart date because there isn’t any other major studio competition scheduled then (yet).
Both studios are co-financing and producing the feature take on the ABC ’70s/80s series from Truth or Dare director Jeff Wadlow.
While a completely different movie, Blumhouse launched their blockbuster and ultimate Oscar winner Get Out in the final weekend of February 2017 debuting to $33.3M, and ultimate domestic B.O. of $176M.