The Casting Society of America has set the honorees and special award recipients for its 34th annual Artios Awards. Laura Dern, Tiny Fey and Jeff Richmond will be feted along with Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson and Carol Kritzer of Ulrich/Dawson/Kritzer Casting on January 31 in dual ceremonies at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and Stage 48 in New York City.

CSA also has set a first-time special tribute to the founders of Casting Society of America: casting directors Mike Fenton (E.T., Raiders of the Lost Ark, Back to the Future), Joe Reich (Knight Rider, The Six Million Dollar Man, Emergency!) and Al Onorato (The Wild Wild West, Police Story).

Emmy winner and two-time Oscar nominee Dern will receive the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement. Tony-nominated Mean Girls producers Fey and Richmond are set for the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, which recognition individuals who have made a special commitment to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting directors.

Ryan Murphy and Carol Mendelsohn will present Ulrich, Dawson and Kritzer with the Hoyt Bowers Awards for excellence in casting, honors the recipients’ body of work and their outstanding contribution to the casting profession.

“We are thrilled to have such an impressive list of honorees lined up on both coasts for our 2019 show,” CSA President Russell Boast said. “It has been a stellar year for the art and craft of casting, and we look forward to celebrating our peers’ successes and honoring our organizations founding forefathers.”