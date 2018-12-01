Songstress Ariana Grande has established a new YouTube record for most-watched video in a 24-hour period following a debut.

Grande’s hit, Thank U, Next, topped previous record holders and K-pop superstars BTS’s Idol. Released at 12 noon Pacific time on Friday, Thank U, Next has now passed 46 million viewers, edging BTS’s 45.9 million total in just under 22 hours. The BTS record was set in August, eclipsing Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do.

The Grande video, which combines lyrics on her tumultuous romantic life with visuals reminiscent of early 2000 female-driven films, had 829,000 viewers watching simultaneously at its peak, generating 516,000 chat messages during its debut stages, the latter also a record. The flood of comments was so overwhelming that YouTube experienced a delay in posting them.

Actors in the video include Mean Girls stars Jonathan Bennett and Stefanie Drummond, and features an amusing take by momager Kris Jenner as an over-zealous parent filming her “daughter.” Also appearing are YouTube stars Colleen Ballinger and Gabi DeMartino, Jennifer Coolidge from Legally Blonde, singer Troye Sivan, and Thank U, Next co-songwriters Tayla Parx and Victoria Monét.

YouTube’s list of previous 24-hour Video Champions:

3. Eminem, “Killshot” – 38.1 million

4. Blackpink, “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” – 36.2 million

5. Psy, “Gentleman” – 36 million

6. BTS, “Fake Love” – 35.9 million

7. Twice, “Yes or Yes” – 31.4 million

8. Nicky Jam feat. J. Balvin, “X (EQUIS)” – 29.7 million

9. XXXTentacion, “Sad!” – 27.7 million

10. Adele, “Hello” – 26.3 million

The busy Grande also recently released a four-part docuseries on YouTube Premium titled Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries. The video series follows her on a 2017 concert tour. The first episode is available for free; a subscription is required for the others until Dec. 20, when they will become free.