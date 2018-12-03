Pre-existing franchises and IP rule the 46th annual Annie Awards nomination list. To no surprise, the Mouse House has a huge presence on with Pixar’s Incredibles 2 and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Ralph Breaks the Internet scoring numerous nods while Sony’s buzzy visual wonder Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is swinging into the competition.

Incredibles 2, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse are vying for the top prize of Best Animated Feature along with Early Man and Isle of Dogs.

The Winsor McCay Award will also be presented to three recipients: Academy Award-winning director, animator and art director Ralph Eggleston; Frank Braxton (posthumously), the first African-American animator, animation director and guild president; and casting director, voice director and voice actress Andrea Romano.

Last year, Pixar’s Coco cleaned up at the Annie Awards. The Day of the Dead-themed feature went 11-for-13 in its nominated categories including Best Animated Feature. It went on to win Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards.

The June Foray Award will be posthumously presented to veteran animator Adam Burke for his significant and benevolent impact on the animation community. Ton Roosendaal, Dutch software developer and film producer, will accept the Ub Iwerks Award for Blender Open Source Animation Software; and a Certificate of Merit will be presented to ASIFA volunteer Jason Jones.

Read the complete list of nominees below.

Best Animated Feature

Early Man

Aardman Animations

Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Isle Of Dogs

Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Best Animated Independent Feature

Ce Magnifique Gâteau!

Beast Animation, Vivement Lundi !, Pedri Animation

MFKZ

Ankama / Studio 4ºC

Mirai

Studio Chizu

Ruben Brandt, Collector

Hungarian National Film Fund

Tito and the Birds

Bits Productions, Split Studio

Best Animated Special Production

Back to the Moon

Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios

Mary Poppins Returns

Walt Disney Studios

The Emperor’s Newest Clothes

HBO / Starburns Industries

The Highway Rat

Magic Light Pictures

Best Animated Short Subject

Grandpa Walrus

Caïmans Productions

Lost & Found

Wabi Sabi Studios

SOLAR WALK

Nørlum

Untravel

Production: Film House Baš Čelik, Serbia Co- production: BFilm, Bratislava / Your Dreams Factory, Bratislava

Weekends

past lives productions

Best Virtual Reality Production

Age of Sail

Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures

Battlescar

AtlasV

Crow: The Legend

Baobab Studios

Mind Palace

Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

Moss

Polyarc

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial

Goldfish at the Fair

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Greenpeace ‘There’s a Rang-Tan In My Bedroom’

Passion Animation Studios

Grinch / 40 / Olympics Spot

Illumination

JD.com, ‘Joy and Heron’

Passion Pictures

The Fearless Are Here

Nexus Studios

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children

Ask the StoryBots

Episode: How Do Computers Work?

JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Dinotrux: Supercharged

Episode: Crabcavator

DreamWorks Animation Television

Hey Duggee

Episode: The Singing Badge

Studio AKA

PJ Masks

Episode: Wacky Floats

Frog Box Entertainment One

Tumble Leaf

Episode: Moonlight Mermaid/Hedge’s Hatchlings

Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children

Hilda

Episode: Chapter 1: The Hidden People

Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny

Episode: Enter the Dragon Master

DreamWorks Animation Television

Little Big Awesome

Episode: Puppy Shower

Amazon Studios

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: Mystic Mayhem

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters

Episode: The Eternal Knight Pt. 2

DreamWorks Animation Television

Big Mouth

Episode: The Planned Parenthood Show

Netflix

Bob’s Burgers

Episode: The Bleakening, Parts 1 and 2

20th Century FOX Television/Bento Box Entertainment

BoJack Horseman

Episode: The Dog Days are Over

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Human Kind Of

Episode: Desperately Seeking Social Skills

Cartuna, Facebook Watch

The Venture Bros.

Episode: The Saphrax Protocol

Adult Swim / Titmouse, Inc.

Best Student Film

A Blink of An Eye

Kiana Naghshineh

Best Friend

Nicholas OLIVIERI, Yi SHEN, Juliana DE LUCCA, Varun NAIR, David FELIU

FACING IT

Sam Gainsborough

Hors Piste

Léo BRUNEL, Loris CAVALIER, Camille JALABERT, Oscar MALLET

Sister

Siqi Song

Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

DreamWorks Theatre Presents Kung Fu Panda

DreamWorks Animation

FX Artist: Zach Glynn

FX Artist: Chyuan Huang FX Artist: Michael Losure FX Artist: K.C. Ong

FX Artist: Alex Timchenko

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: Mystic Mayhem

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

FX Animator: Jeffrey Lai

SuperMansion

Episode: Debbie Does Devizo

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

VFX Supervisor: Mike Spitzmiller VFX Lead Artist: Steve Gallant VFX Artist: Iain Collins

VFX Artist: Daniel Craven

VFX Artist: Lynda Rollins

Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters

Episode: The Eternal Knight Pt. 2

DreamWorks Animation Television

Visual Effects Supervisor: David M.V. Jones

Overseas FX Supervisor: Vincent Chou

Overseas Lead FX Artist: Clare Yang

Watership Down

Episode: The Journey

42 / Biscuit Entertainment with Netflix

VFX Supervisor: Philip Child

CG Supervisor: Nilesh Sardesai

Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production

Early Man

Aardman Animations

VFX Supervisor: Howard Jones

Director of Photography: Dave Alex Riddett

Head of 3D: Grant Hewlett

Crowd Lead: Pat Andrew

3D Artist: Elena Vitanza Chiarani

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Sony Pictures Animation

FX Supervisor: Patrick Witting

FX Lead: Kiel Gnebba

FX Animator : Spencer Lueders

FX Animator: Joe Pepper

FX Animator: Sam Rickles

Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Effects Sequence Lead: Greg Gladstone

Effects Artist: Tolga Göktekin Effects Artist: Jason Johnston Effects Artist: Eric Lacroix

Effects Sequence Lead: Krzysztof Rost

Next Gen

Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix

Visual Effects Lead: So Ishigaki

Senior Visual Effects Lead: Graham Wiebe

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Head of Effects Animation: Cesar Velazquez

Effects Lead: Marie Tollec

Effects Lead: Alexander Moaveni Effects Lead: Peter DeMund Foundation Effects Lead: Ian J. Coony

Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Age of Sail

Episode: n/a

Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures

Character Animator: Sikand Srinivas

Character: All

Back to the Moon

Episode: n/a

Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios

Lead Animator: Lucas Vigroux Character: All

Hilda

Episode: (Various Episodes)

Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Character Animator: Scott Lewis Character: The King, Hilda, Arfur

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

Episode: King Pascal

Walt Disney Television Animation

Character Animator: Juliane Martin

Character: Eugene, Rapunzel, Cassandra

Tumble Leaf

Episode: Maple’s Sand Stand/Fig’s New Clothes

Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment

Character Animator: Dan MacKenzie

Character: Multiple

Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production

Early Man

Aardman Animations

Lead Character Animator: Laurie Sitzia Character: Goona, Dug, Chief Bobnar, the Tribe, the rabbit and Lord Nooth

Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studio

Animator: Lance Fite Character: All Characters

Isle of Dogs

Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures

Lead Animator: Jason Stalman Character: Chief and Nutmeg

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Animator: Vitor Vilela Character: Wreck-It Ralph, Fix-It Felix, Double Dan, Vanellope Von Schweetz, Ralphzilla, Yesss, Root Beer Tapper Patrons, Pancake Bunny, Milkshake Kitty, Baby Mo, Mo’s Mom

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Animator: David Han Character: Multiple

Character Animation in a Live Action Production

Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel

Animation Supervisor: Paul Story Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo- Kintombo

Lead Facial Motion Editor: Eteuati Tema Facial Motion Editor: Jacob Luamanuvae- Su’a

Lead Modeller: Sam Sharplin

Christopher Robin

Walt Disney Pictures

Animation Supervisor: Arslan Elver Animation Supervisor: Laurent Laban Lead Animator: Kayn Garcia Modeller: Claire Blustin

Rigger: Marc-André Coulombe

Mary Poppins Returns

Walt Disney Pictures

Chris Sauve: Chris Sauve James Baxter: James Baxter Sandro Cleuzo: Sandro Cleuzo

Paddington 2

StudioCanal, Heyday Films, Marmalade Films Ltd

Animation Director: Pablo Grillo Animation Supervisor: Laurent Laban Animation Supervisor: Kyle Dunlevy Lead Animator: Stuart Ellis

Lead Animator: Liam Russell

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Walt Disney Studios

Animation Supervisor: Richard Oey Animation Lead: Adrien Annesley Animation Lead: Allison Orr

Key Animation Artist: Wei Liang Yap

Key Animation Artist: Shan Hao

Character Animation in a Video Game

God of War

Santa Monica Studio

Lead Animator: Erica Pinto Character: All characters in cinematics

Lead Animator: Mehdi Yssef Character: All characters in gameplay

Lead Animator: Bruno Velazquez Character: All characters

GRIS

Nomada Studio

Lead Animator: Adrian Miguel Character: Gris (Cinematics and In-Game)

Lead Animator: Adrian Garcia Character: Gris (Cinematics)

Lead Animator: Adrian Miguel Character: Sombra

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Insomniac Games

Lead Animator: Bobby Coddington

Character: Spider-Man

Moss

Polyarc

Lead Animator: Richard Lico Character: Quill

Shadow of The Tomb Raider

Square Enix

Lead Animator: David Hubert Character: All cinematic characters

Character Animator: Jacob Gardner Character: All cinematic characters Character Animator: Giovanni Spinelli Character: All cinematic characters

Character Animator: Marco Foglia Character: All cinematic characters

Character Animator: Jean-Philippe Chaurette

Character: All gameplay characters

Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Age of Sail

Episode: n/a

Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures

Character Designer: Bruno Mangyoku

Character: various characters

Niko and the Sword of Light

Episode: The Forest of Fangs

Amazon Studios

Character Designer: Jim Bryson Character: Niko, Lyra, Nar Est, Breadtroll, Cutie Pootie, Combo Plate Vendor, Windcrag

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

Episode: Freebird

Walt Disney Television Animation

Character Designer: Amanda Jolly Character: Rapunzel Bird, Cassandra Bird, Father Parrot, Special Birds

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

Episode: The Stink of Fear: Chapter One

DreamWorks Animation Television

Art Director: Chris Mitchell

Character: Rocky, Bullwinkle, Fearless Leader, Boris, Natasha, Director Peachfuzz

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

Episode: The Stink of Fear: Chapter One

DreamWorks Animation Television

Character Designer: Keiko Murayama

Character: Baby Natasha, Baby Boris, Grandwinkle, Mayor Grundstrom, Boris’ Gang, Gang

Character Design in an Animated Feature Production

Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Character Art Director: Matt Nolte

Character: All Characters

Mary Poppins Returns

Walt Disney Studios

Lead Character Designer: James Woods

Character: Animated Cast

Next Gen

Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix

Character Designer: Marceline Tanguay

Character: Multiple

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Art Director – Characters: Ami Thompson Character: Wreck-It Ralph, Vanellope Von Schweetz, Yesss, Maybe, Shank, Spamley, Gord, The eboy, ebay Elaine, Netuser, Netizens, Internet Troll, Slaughter Race Crew, Disney Princesses, Ralphzilla, Jimmy, Tiffany, Baby Calhoun, Pancake Bunny, Milkshake Kitty, KnowsMo

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Shiyoon Kim : Shiyoon Kim Character: Uncle Aaron, Rio, Peter, Miles, King Pin, Gwen, Aunt May, Goblin, Jefferson

Directing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Ask the StoryBots

Episode: What Is Electricity?

JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Director: Evan Spiridellis

Disney Mickey Mouse

Episode: Feed the Birds Disney Television Animation

Director: Eddie Trigueros

Niko and the Sword of Light

Episode: The Thorn of Contention

Amazon Studios

Director: Sung Jin Ahn

SuperMansion

Episode: Sympathy For Black Saturn

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Director: Nick Simotas

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below

Episode: Terra Incognita Part One

DreamWorks Animation Television

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Director: Rodrigo Blaas

Directing in an Animated Feature Production

Early Man

Aardman Animations

Director: Nick Park

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Sony Pictures Animation

Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Director: Brad Bird

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Director: Rich Moore

Director: Phil Johnston

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Director: Bob Persichetti Director: Rodney Rothman Director: Peter Ramsey

Music in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Back to the Moon

Episode: n/a

Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios

Composer: Mathieu Alvado

Disney Mickey Mouse

Episode: Springtime

Disney Television Animation

Composer: Christopher Willis

Elena of Avalor

Episode: Song of the Sirenas

Disney Television Animation

Composer: Tony Morales

Composer/Lyricist: John Kavanaugh

Lyricist: Craig Gerber

Lyricist: Silvia Olivas

Lyricist: Rachel Ruderman

Tangled: The Series

Episode: Secret of the Sun Drop

Walt Disney Television Animation

Composer: Alan Menken

Lyricist: Glenn Slater

Composer: Kevin Kliesch

The Tom and Jerry Show

Episode: Kitten Grifters

Warner Bros. Animation

Composer: Vivek Maddala

Music in an Animated Feature Production

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Illumination

Composer: Danny Elfman

Lyricist: Tyler, The Creator

Early Man

Aardman Animations

Composer/Lyricist: Harry Gregson-Williams

Composer/Lyricist: Tom Howe

Composer: Harry Gregson-Williams

Composer: Tom Howe

Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Composer: Michael Giacchino

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Composer: Henry Jackman

Composer: Alan Menken

Lyricist: Phil Johnston

Lyricist: Tom MacDougall

Composer/Lyricist: Dan Reynolds

Smallfoot

Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Animation Group

Composer: Heitor Pereira

Composer/Lyricist: Karey Kirkpatrick

Composer/Lyricist: Wayne Kirkpatrick

Production Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Age of Sail

Episode: n/a

Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures

Production Design: Céline Desrumaux

Production Design: Jasmin Lai

Disney Mickey Mouse

Episode: Amore Motore

Disney Television Animation

Production Design: Justin Martin

Little Big Awesome

Episode: Let’s Get to That Thing!

Amazon Studios

Production Design: Antonio Canobbio, Art Director

Production Design: Howard Chen, Background Layout

Production Design: Ivan Louey, Background Layout Supervisor

Production Design: Crystal Yoori Son, Background Paint

Niko and the Sword of Light

Episode: The Thorn of Contention Amazon Studios

Production Design: Antonio Canobbio, Art Director

Production Design: Bobby Walker, Background Paint

Production Design: Michelle Rhee, Background Layout

Production Design: Richard Chang, Background Paint

Production Design: Joseph Martinez, Background Layout

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

Episode: The Stink of Fear: Chapter One

DreamWorks Animation Television

Production Design: Chris Mitchell

Production Design: Chris Turnham

Production Design: Tor Anut

Production Design: DanBob Thompson

Production Design: Aaron Spurgeon

Production Design in an Animated Feature Production

Early Man

Aardman Animations

Production Design: Matt Perry

Production Design: Richard Edmunds

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Sony Pictures Animation

Production Design: Scott Wills

Isle of Dogs

Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures

Production Design: Adam Stockhausen

Production Design: Paul Harrod

Mary Poppins Returns

Walt Disney Studios

Production Design: jeff turley

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Production Design: Justin K. Thompson

Storyboarding in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Ben 10

Episode: King Koil

Cartoon Network Studios

Storyboard Artist: Will Patrick

Big Hero 6: The Series

Episode: Countdown to Catastrophe

Walt Disney Television Animation

Storyboard Artist: Trey Buongiorno

Disney Mickey Mouse

Episode: Carnaval

Disney Television Animation

Storyboard Artist: Ramirez Ramos Alonso

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Episode: Mystic Mayhem

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Storyboard Artist: Kevin Molina-Ortiz

Star vs. The Forces of Evil

Episode: Conquer

Walt Disney Television Animation

Storyboard Artist: Sabrina Cotugno

Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Illumination

Storyboard Artist: Habib Louati

Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Storyboard Artist: Dean Kelly

Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Storyboard Artist: Bobby Alcid Rubio

Mary Poppins Returns

Walt Disney Studios

Storyboard Artist: Ovi Nedelcu

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Storyboard Artist: Michael Herrera

Voice Acting in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

BoJack Horseman

Episode: Free Churro

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Voice Actor: Will Arnett

Character: BoJack

F is for Family

Episode: various

Wild West Television in association with Gaumont Television for Netflix

Voice Actor: Debi Derryberry

Character: Maureen, Bridget, Phillip, Nurse Beatrice, Scott, Ken

Pete the Cat

Episode: Magic Sunglasses & Sandcastles

Amazon Studios, Alcon Television Group, LLC

Actor: Juliette Donenfeld

Character: Sally Squirrel

Skylanders Academy

Episode: Raiders of the Lost Arkus, Part 1

Activision Blizzard Studios

Patrick Warburton: Patrick Warburton

Character: Captain Flynn

Unikitty

Episode: Scary Tales, Tasty Heist, Unikitty News, Hide N Seek, Kitty Court

Warner Bros. Animation

Starring the voice of: Tara Strong

Character: Princess Unikitty

Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production

Early Man

Aardman Animations

Dug: Eddie Redmayne

Character: Dug

Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Cast: Holly Hunter

Character: Helen Parr / Elastigirl

Isle of Dogs

Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures

Chief: Bryan Cranston Character: Chief

Next Gen

Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix

Voice Actress: Charlyne Yi

Character: Mai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Cast: Sarah Silverman

Character: Vanellope Von Schweetz

Writing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Big Mouth

Episode: The Planned Parenthood Show

Netflix

Writer: Emily Altman

Craig of the Creek

Episode: Escape from Family Dinner

Cartoon Network Studios

Story By: Matt Burnett

Story By: Ben Levin

Story By: Shauna McGarry

Story By: Jeff Trammell

Story By: Tiffany Ford

Hilda

Episode: Chapter 8: The Tide Mice

Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Writer: Stephanie Simpson

Star vs. The Forces of Evil

Episode: Booth Buddies

Walt Disney Television Animation

Writer: Dominic Bisignano

Writer: Aaron Hammersley

Writer: Amy Higgins

Writer: John Infantino

Writer: Daron Nefcy

We Bare Bears

Episode: 101-Hurricane Hal

Cartoon Network Animation Studios

Writer: Mikey Heller

Story By: Sang Yup Lee

Story By: Louie Zong

Writing in an Animated Feature Production

Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Writer: Brad Bird

Mirai

Studio Chizu

Writer: Mamoru Hosoda

Story By: Mamoru Hosoda

Writer: Stephanie Sheh

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Writer: Phil Johnston

Writer: Pamela Ribon

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Writer: Phil Lord

Writer: Rodney Rothman

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies

Warner Bros. Animation

Writer: Michael Jelenic

Writer: Aaron Horvath

Editorial in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Big Hero 6: The Series

Walt Disney Television Animation

Nominee: Charles Jones

Nominee: Joe Molinari

Nominee: Dao Le

Nominee: Vartan Nazarian

Nominee: David Vazquez

Puppy Dog Pals

Wild Canary Animation / Disney Junior

Nominee: Adam Rickabus

SpongeBob SquarePants

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Nominee: Estrella Miyakawa Capin

Nominee: Christopher Hink

Nominee: Bob Tomlin

Nominee: Rick Dominicus

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below

DreamWorks Animation Television

Nominee: John Laus

Nominee: Graham Fisher

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

DreamWorks Animation Television

Nominee: Steve Downs

Nominee: John Wall

Nominee: Adam Smith

Nominee: Collin Erker

Editorial in an Animated Feature Production

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Illumination

Nominee: Chris Cartagena

Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Nominee: Stephen Schaffer, ACE

Nominee: Anthony J. Greenberg

Nominee: Katie Schaefer Bishop

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominee: Jeremy Milton

Nominee: Fabienne Rawley

Nominee: Jesse Averna

Nominee: John Wheeler

Nominee: Pace Paulsen

Ruben Brandt, Collector

Hungarian National Film Fund

Nominee: Milorad Krstic

Nominee: Marcell Laszlo

Nominee: Laszlo Wimmer

Nominee: Danijel Daka Milosevic

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Nominee: Bob Fisher

Nominee: Andrew Leviton

Nominee: Vivek Sharma