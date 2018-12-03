Award-winning casting director Alixe Gordin died at her home in Duxbury, Massachusetts on November 28. She was 96. Additional details about her death were not revealed.

Born Alixe Glas on April 10, 1922 in Dayton, Ohio, she took her stage name Gordin when she started performing as a musician and an actor. She got into casting in the ’60s with Studio One and The Defenders on CBS.

Gordin is known for her casting work on some of the most iconic films in history. She served as casting director for the Brian De Palma classic Scarface which earned Al Pacino and Steven Bauer a Golden Globe nomination in 1984. She worked on Alan J. Pakula’s Klute which won Jane Fonda an Academy Award in 1971. She reteamed with Pakula for his film Sophie’s Choice which went on to win an Academy Award for Meryl Streep in 1982. Gordin’s magic touch would continue with John Huston’s Prizzi’s Honor, which won an Oscar for Anjelica Huston in 1984.

Gordin also worked with Pakula on numerous other films including The Parallax View (1974), Dream Lover (1986), Orphans (1987), Presumed Innocent (1990), Consenting Adults (1992), The Pelican Brief (1993), and The Devil’s Own (1997).

On the TV side, Gordin won a Primetime Emmy for the miniseries Separate But Equal starring Sidney Poitier as Thurgood Marshall. It also won Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special and Miniseries.

Gordin other credits include F/X, Summer of ’42, The Taking of Pelham One Two Three and The Fan.