With Bohemian Rhapsody – the Freddie Mercury biopic starring Rami Malek – bringing Queen and its music to massive renewed public attention, the surviving band members and longtime frontman Adam Lambert have announced a 23-date North American summer tour.

The “Rhapsody” tour kicks off July 10 in Vancouver, BC, and continues through August 23 in Charlotte, NC. The Forum in Los Angeles and New York City’s Madison Square Garden are among the play dates. See entire tour itinerary below.

Lambert said the band has been “designing a brand new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to unveil it!”

“This is a great opportunity,” said Brian May, Queen’s lead guitarist. “Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America!”

Drummer Roger Taylor added, “We are ready for America and raring to get back in the saddle.”

The tour, produced by Live Nation, follows a run of 10 sold-out shows at Las Vegas’ MGM Park Theater in September 2018.

Lambert has been singing with the band off and on since 2009, when they shared his American Idol stage. Since then, they’ve played more than 180 concerts together.

Rounding out the band are keyboard player Spike Edney, Neil Fairclough on bass, and Tyler Warren on percussion.

Here is the full Rhapsody Tour – North America 2019:

Wed Jul 10 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Jul 12 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Sun Jul 14 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Tue Jul 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Fri Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Tue Jul 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Jul 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Jul 27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Jul 28 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Jul 30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wed Jul 31 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Aug 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sun Aug 04 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Aug 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Aug 10 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Tue Aug 13 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Thu Aug 15 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Aug 17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center

Sun Aug 18 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Tue Aug 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Thu Aug 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Aug 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center