Acorn TV has acquired Dutch disappearance drama The Oldenheim Twelve from Endemol Shine International.

The North American SVOD service has picked up the twelve-part series, which was originally commissioned by Dutch broadcaster RTL4.

The show, which was written by Lex Passchier and Martin van Steijn and directed by Anne van der Linden, tells the story of the disappearance of a teenage girl, which in turn leads to a series of bizarre experiences. After 16-year-old Nine disappears one summer evening, a second inhabitant of Oldenheim disappears and it doesn’t stop there, with several other people from the village community disappearing. Is there a serial killer at large or is something supernatural going on? RTL4 has already ordered a second season.

The U.S. deal was struck by Matt Creasey, EVP Sales and Acquisitions, while Endemol Shine International has also sold the drama to Wowwow in Japan and Showjet and IVI.RU in Russia.

Don Klees, Vice President of Programming for Acorn TV said, “With the immense popularity of shows like A Place to Call Home, The Good Karma Hospital, and Delicious, Endemol Shine International continues to deliver first-rate productions and remains an important partner for Acorn TV. Given the growing interest from our subscribers in high-quality foreign-language series, we’re thrilled to showcase their newest offering, a highly-entertaining, addictive series from the Netherlands with The Oldenheim Twelve.”

Cathy Payne, CEO of Endemol Shine International added, “The Oldenheim Twelve is a tense, enigmatic series and has been RTL4’s most successful drama this year. There’s been a real buzz around non- English language scripted programming and we’re thrilled to be bringing a show from the talented team at Endemol Shine Netherlands to new markets.”