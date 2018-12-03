A24 has acquired North American rights to The Souvenir, the latest film from British writer-director Joanna Hogg that has just set its world premiere slot at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival. Honor Swinton Byrne, Tom Burke and Tilda Swinton star in the drama, which is now aiming for a 2019 theatrical release date.

The pic centers on a quiet film student (Swinton Byrne) who begins to find her voice as an artist while navigating a turbulent courtship with a charismatic but untrustworthy man (Burke). She defies her protective mother (Swinton) and concerned friends as she slips deeper and deeper into an intense, emotionally fraught relationship that comes dangerously close to destroying her dreams.

Martin Scorsese, impressed by Hogg’s second feature, 2010’s Archipelago, is an executive producer. Hogg and Luke Schiller, who previously worked with Hogg on Archipelago, are producers. Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Lizzie Francke, Rose Garnett, Andy Starke and Dave Bishop also executive produce.

The film has been supported in development and production by the BFI Film Fund, BBC Films and Protagonist Pictures. 30WEST negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

“Each of Joanna’s films has a mesmerizing power and uncommon intimacy, and The Souvenir shows a filmmaker at the height of her craft,” A24 said in a release announcing the deal. The film brilliantly captures the heady, formative days of first love and a young woman’s efforts to give shape to her art, and we could not be more excited to bring The Souvenir to a wide audience.”