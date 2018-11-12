Zuri Hall, an on-air correspondent for E! News among her duties at the cable network, has signed with ICM Partners. The news comes as she prepares to co-host NBC’s upcoming Thanksgiving Day Parade digital live stream. Hall also is co-host of E!’s Snapchat show What the Fashion and What’s Good With Zuri Hall, an E! News original series that celebrates and explores diversity in Hollywood.

Related
'American Housewife' & 'Zombies' Star Meg Donnelly Inks With ICM Partners

Before E!, Hall had an overall deal at MTV, where she hosted various programming including the after-show for its reality game series The Challenge. She also recurred on VH1’s Big Morning Buzz Live, BET’s 106 & Park, E!’s Fashion Police and Fuse TV music countdown show Trending 10 Live.

She recently signed with attorney Nina Shaw of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.