Zuri Hall, an on-air correspondent for E! News among her duties at the cable network, has signed with ICM Partners. The news comes as she prepares to co-host NBC’s upcoming Thanksgiving Day Parade digital live stream. Hall also is co-host of E!’s Snapchat show What the Fashion and What’s Good With Zuri Hall, an E! News original series that celebrates and explores diversity in Hollywood.

Before E!, Hall had an overall deal at MTV, where she hosted various programming including the after-show for its reality game series The Challenge. She also recurred on VH1’s Big Morning Buzz Live, BET’s 106 & Park, E!’s Fashion Police and Fuse TV music countdown show Trending 10 Live.

She recently signed with attorney Nina Shaw of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.