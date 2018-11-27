Before I Fall star Zoey Deutch will test her zombie apocalypse survival skills in Zombieland 2, Sony’s follow-up to the 2009 sleeper hit. Ruben Fleischer, who is coming off the box office success of Venom, is returning to helm the sequel with the original stars — Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin — set to reprise their roles.

In this next installment, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, the Zombie slayers must face off against many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Deutch, who can currently be seen in the Netflix rom-com, Set It Up, will portray a love interest to Eisenberg’s Columbus.

The script is by the original film’s scribes, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, both of whom will also serve as exec producers. Gavin Polone is also returning to produce the film which will begin shooting early next year with a slated October 2019 release date.

Repped by CAA and Gilbertson Entertainment, Deutch recently wrapped production on Buffaloed, which she stars in and produced, and is currently shooting Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series The Politician alongside Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow.