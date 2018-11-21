Seven Seconds star Zackary Momoh has joined the cast of Warner Bros’ The Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep. Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson star in the film that follows an adult Danny Torrance, who previously survived his father’s murderous rampage at the Overlook hotel. When Dan meets a tween girl with the same ability “to shine,” they combine their abilities to track and thwart a cult called The True Knot, which feeds off of the life force of children to prolong their own lives. Mike Flanagan is at the helm. Momoh was recently announced as part of the cast of the Cynthia Erivo-led Harriet Tubman biopic, in the role of Harriet’s husband. He’s repped by UTA and Identity Agency Group in the UK.

Actress Rachael Carpani (Against the Wall) is set for the Gavin O’Connor-directed Warner Bros. film, Torrance, which stars Ben Affleck. Currently, in production, the film is about a former basketball all-star (Affleck), who has lost his wife and family in a struggle with addiction. He attempts to regain his soul and salvation by becoming the coach of a losing high school basketball team at his alma mater before his drinking gets the best of him. Carpani will play Diane, a local divorced mother. Carpani is repped by McKeon/Myones Entertainment.