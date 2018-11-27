YouTube is introducing student plans for YouTube Music and YouTube Premium, providing discounts to eligible college students.

Earlier this year, Google-owned YouTube officially launched YouTube Music and YouTube Premium subscription plans in 17 countries.

YouTube Music is an all-encompassing music service, offering albums, playlists and singles, as well as a vast catalog of music videos, remixes, live performances. It’s all offered, ad-free, for $9.99 a month. YouTube Premium extends that ad-free experience across all of YouTube and includes access to YouTube Originals, for a monthly fee of $11.99.

The student plan offers a $5 monthly discount. YouTube Music Premium costs $4.99 a month and YouTube Premium for $6.99 (students who sign up by Jan. 31 can lock in YouTube Premium at an even lower rate of $5.99).

YouTube is following in the footsteps of streaming music rival Spotify, which is promoting a $4.99 monthly student bundle that includes its music service, Hulu with limited commercials and the premium pay TV channel Showtime. That deal expires on Dec. 31.

Mark Mulligan, the lead music analyst at MIDiA Research, said the promotion does more than align YouTube Music with the other main music subscription services.

“Student plans are crucial for unlocking younger users and have been very successful for the likes of Spotify and Apple Music,” Mulligan said. “It is doubly important for YouTube has it has a stronger focus on younger users than the other streaming services.”

YouTube’s student plans are currently available to full-time students at an accredited college or university in the US and will expand to more countries in the future. Click here to learn more about eligibility requirements.