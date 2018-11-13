YouTube Music and dick clark productions have set a multi-year partnership on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

The deal will make YouTube Music the first presenting partner in the long-running show’s history. It extends the existing multi-year deal between dcp and YouTube Music covering the American Music Awards and with YouTube on the Streamy Awards.

The 47th edition of the annual ball under the ball in New York’s Times Square will go on the air live on Monday, December 31 at 8PM ET on ABC. In the coming weeks, the lineup of performers will be announced for the five-and-a-half-hour show, which has posted ratings gains of late. Last year’s telecast, headlined by Mariah Carey, drew 10.5 million total viewers and 3.1/13 in AD18-49, improving by double digits over the prior year’s show and dominating all other programming on the holiday night.

In co-ordination with YouTube’s involvement as a sponsor, the show will feature retrospectives of the most viral YouTube moments and music trends of 2018 as well as appearances by YouTube creators.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019 is produced by dick clark productions with Ryan Seacrest, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco serving as executive producers. Larry Klein is producer.

Seacrest has been ringing in the New Year on ABC since 2006, becoming solo host in 2013.