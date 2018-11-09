EXCLUSIVE: Actress, writer, and comedian Anna Akana has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. A YouTube trailblazer, Akana is the co-creator, executive producer, and star of Youth & Consequences on YouTube premium.

Akana’s role in Youth and Consequences won her a Streamy Award for Best Actor. The dramedy was also nominated for Best Drama at the Streamy Awards. She has appeared in numerous films including Marvel’s Ant-Man, Dirty 30, and You Get Me. Her TV credits to her name including Corporate and Stitchers.

Last year, she wrote So Much I want to Tell You Letters to My Little Sister and has partnered with companies such as Google, Pantene, and Tiger. She recently launched her own line of fashionable eyewear in collaboration with Warby Parker and created her own clothing company, Ghost & Stars.

Akana is managed by Tom Spriggs at the Coronel Group. Her attorney is Jeff Hynick at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.