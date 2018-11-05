FXX has set a January 9, 2019, premiere date for the fifth and final season of You’re The Worst, and released a trailer today.

“We’re not having a wedding,” announces Chris Geere’s Jimmy Shive-Overly to gathered friends, with bride-to-be Gretchen Cutler (Aya Cash) adding, “We’re eloping, suckers.”

From there we’re treated to some naughty goings-on at a wedding reception venue, random shots of kids in a bouncy castle and a bride making peace with the demands of nature despite the constraints of a wedding gown.

“Don’t look now but I think we’re turning into grown-ups,” says Gretchen, perhaps a bit generously.

The premiere date was announced today by Chuck Saftler, President, Program Strategy and COO, FX Networks.

A modern look at love and happiness, You’re The Worst follows Gretchen and Jimmy who, after a whirlwind courtship and a very rough post-cohabitation period, now seem to be in it for the long haul, as FXX puts it. Or at least they think they are.

An original comedy from writer and executive producer Stephen Falk, You’re the Worst also stars Desmin Borges as Jimmy’s once homeless war veteran roommate, and Kether Donohue as Lindsay Jillian, Gretchen’s best friend.

At TCA in August, Falk sneaked word that the first episode of the final season will be an homage to 1990s romcoms and, for part of the episode, does not involve any of the series’ regular characters.

The final season of You’re The Worst premieres Wednesday, January 9, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

Check out the trailer above.