The wait is almost over. Warner Bros said today that the third season of Young Justice: Outsiders will finally reach the screen on January 4 on the DC Universe streaming platform. Check out a promo for the new season above.

The series originally aired two seasons on Cartoon Network from 2010-13, and there had been nearly a year of chatter about a revival before it was announced in November 2016.

The animated series follows the teenage superheroes of the DC Universe as they come of age in an animated world of superpowers, supervillains and super secrets. In the new season, the team faces its greatest challenge as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a genetic arms race spanning the globe and the galaxy.

Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) is executive producing Young Justice: Outsiders from Warner Bros. Animation. It is produced by series creators Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman. The original toon’s Phil Bourassa also is returning to serve as art director.

You might want to think twice before telling these particular teenagers to get the hell off your lawn.