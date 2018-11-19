Through a new partnership with Marvel Entertainment, Mammoth Media’s storytelling app Yarn will offer dozens of new adventures featuring Marvel superheroes such as Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Iron Man, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The first batch of Marvel stories will be available today on Yarn, which reaches millions of primarily young users with Mammoth’s new-tech storytelling approach, which the company frames as “interactive multimedia micro-entertainment.”

The upshot of that terminology: Marvel fans with Yarn will get the consumer experience of engaging their favorite Marvel characters from film and television through their mobile device with phone texts and an interactive narrative. That narrative is rooted in the illusion that the Yarn user is personally interacting with the heroes.

Yarn has become a dominant destination in widening field of mobile storytelling, with more than 100 million stories read to date. Yarn is popular among Millennials (18- to 25-year-olds) and consistently ranks in the Top 100 titles in the Apple App Store.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Disney to create unique content

involving some of Marvel’s iconic characters in new ways,” said Benoit Vatere, founder and CEO of Mammoth Media. “Allowing Yarn’s millions of users to immerse themselves in the Marvel Universe opens up opportunities to keep current fans even more excited and engaged.”

Within the growing field of mobile-entertainment studios, Mammoth Media is the only one that is producing micro-entertainment content on a proprietary platform. Mammoth fully owns Yarn’s distribution and monetization across several verticals.

Mammoth’s Yarn has a reach of 15 million people who has told 80 million serialized stories to date through its model of short-form fiction chronicled via mobile device interactions.

Mammoth also has Yarn content via partnerships with entertainment outlets such as Archie Comics (Riverdale and Sabrina), Syfy (Wynonna Earp), NBC (I Feel Bad) AMC (Into the Badlands).

Mammoth also reaches consumers through the social-polling app Wishbone and the live trivia-battle app Arena.The Santa Monica company has received $16 million in funding from Science Inc. and Greylock Partners.