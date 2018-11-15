Jason Taylor has joined Futurism Studios as the new president of production, where he’ll spearhead the Brooklyn studio’s expansion into scripted content.

Taylor will work to build a television and theatrical film slate that takes advantage of Futurism’s online audience and its interest in coverage of technology and scientific discoveries. Initially, he’ll focus on the science fiction genre.

Based in Los Angeles to give Futurism a West Coast presence, Taylor also travel to the studio’s current headquarters in Brooklyn, New York.

Taylor joins Futurism Studios from Bryan Singer’s Bad Hat Harry Productions, where he was president of production. He worked as co-producer on many of Singer’s films, including X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse. He has also produced several independent projects; most notably the award-winning British thriller UWantMe2KillHim? and the Netflix horror/mystery The Taking of Deborah Logan.

In television, Taylor has produced ABC’s Amy Holden Jones series Black Box, CBS’s David Shore and Vince Gilligan’s series Battle Creek, and is a co-executive producer on the FX series Legion.

Past documentary projects include Look Up In The Sky: The Amazing Story of Superman and The Valkyrie Legacy, which coincided with the theatrical releases of Superman Returns and Valkyrie, respectively.

Taylor also produced the award winning and critically acclaimed science fiction web series H+ for YouTube and Warner Brothers.

“Jason’s successful career as a producer, alongside his keen sense for excellent science fiction projects, makes him an ideal executive to head up our continued push into high caliber scripted content,” said Futurism Studios President Geoff Clark said in a statement.

Futurism Studios is the new division of Futurism, which is best known as a source of online shows and news about breakthrough technologies and scientific discoveries that will shape humanity’s future. Its Facebook Watch series Glimpse, imagines a future in which technology enhances people’s lives.

The studio is gearing up for Friday’s release of its feature-length documentary film, Trust Machine, which explores cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. The doc is directed by Alex Winter and narrated by Rosario Dawson, and was financed and co-produced by the blockchain-based studio, SingularDTV.