“It’s time to open the park” – an announcement for Wonder Park that seems to bear repeating in this first official full-length trailer for the upcoming animated feature from Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies.

Starring Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver, Mila Kunis, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Norbert Leo Butz, Brianna Denski and Ken Hudson Campbell, Wonder Park tells the story of young June (Denski), a “wildly creative” 12-year-old girl who once designed a magnificent amusement park that’s long since gone to weeds and rust.

And chimpanzombies. Best not to try for an explanation on that one – just watch the trailer above.

“My mom and I invented this place and somehow you came alive,” says June to a colorful menagerie that includes a big bear, a warthog, and a porcupine (“I’m nobody’s pin cushion”). June’s mom is voiced by Jennifer Garner.

The setting, of course, gives ample opportunity for some rollercoaster thrills, as you’ll see in the trailer. The film, previously known as Amusement Park, marks the directorial debut of veteran Pixar animator Dylan Brown, but he was fired from the project in January after multiple women made “allegations of inappropriate and unwanted conduct,” per a Paramount rep at the time. Despite that, the pic has held the March 15 release for which it was slated in back in August.

The movie is set to hit theaters March 15, 2019, with an animated Nickelodeon television series coming in 2019.

