WME has signed multiple award-winning documentary producers Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn and their Lightbox. Based in Los Angeles and London, the production company is behind such acclaimed recent nonfiction fare as LA92 and Whitney.

Lightbox; WME

The Chinn cousins shared an Emmy for the LA92, a look back at the untold stories of the Los Angeles riots 25 years later, and Jonathan Chinn won another for 2000’s American High. Simon Chinn has a pair of Documentary Feature Oscars to his credit for producing Searching for Sugar Man (2012) and Man on Wire (2008). He also scored BAFTA Awards for both films.

Lightbox’s other recent projects include Gypsy’s Revenge, a feature documentary for Investigation Discovery, and Captive, an eight-part series about hostage negotiations for Netflix. The company is in production on Diagnosis (wt), a Netflix Original documentary series produced in partnership with Scott Rudin Productions and The New York Times; Weinstein (wt), a theatrical docu about the Weinstein scandal that will also air on BBC 2; Tina Turner (wt), a theatrical feature documentary directed by Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin; Storm Over Brooklyn, a feature documentary for HBO; Cajun Navy, a feature-length documentary for Discovery Channel; as well as multiple feature documentaries and series for Netflix, Investigation Discovery and other networks in the U.S. and abroad.