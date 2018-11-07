UPDATED: Tenants of the Beverly Hills building housing WME’s headquarters at 9601 Wilshire Blvd are being permitted back into the structure, with Beverly Hills police packing up after assessing the situation that involved a suspicious package.

Approximately 40 people, mostly from the Garden level and Equinox health club, were evacuated Wednesday afternoon. The upper agency floors were not evacuated, leaving employees with the impression the situation wasn’t that dangerous or a serious threat.

As a precaution, Camden Avenue was closed down by the Beverly Hills Police for a spell.

“The situation was assessed and the threat level was found to be low,” a law enforcement official told Deadline. The evacuation lasted about 45 minutes. Officially the BHPD said that: “Officers responded to a suspicious package. The investigation cleared it of being suspicious. It was just an envelope. Nothing harmful.”

It still hasn’t been determined the contents of the package that raised concerns.

In August 2015, CAA’s Avenue of the Stars Century City building was evacuated over security concerns after a suspicious package was found there. It wound up being filled with an unknown liquid. The building was closed for roughly four hours.

On October 24, CNN’s Time Warner Center was evacuated after the delivery of a “live” suspicious package that also contained a white powder. The package was one of several devices addressed to at that time to the likes of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Eric Holder, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, as well as a pipe bomb that was found in the mailbox of billionaire George Soros.

A suspect in the mailings, Cesar Sayoc Jr of Florida, was arrested October 26.