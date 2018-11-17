You probably can recite some of his lines — from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (“Would you jump if you don’t have to?” “I have to, and I ain’t gonna!”) or All the President’s Men (“Just follow the money”) and likely The Princess Bride (“My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die” or “Inconceivable!” or “Anybody want a peanut?” etc.)

The man behind the pen for those classic films and many others was William Goldman, who died Thursday at 87. And here is a gallery of some of his most famous works (click on the image above to launch it).

Goldman won Oscars for the buddy Western starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford and the Watergate movie led by Redford and Dustin Hoffman, and accolades for Rob Reiner’s ever-quotable fractured fairy tale, along with such genre-skipping fare as The Stepford Wives, Marathon Man, Papillon, A Bridge Too Far, Misery — the list goes on. Goldman might have been something of a curmudgeon, given his penchant for saying “nobody knows anything,” but he loved film, theater and moviemaking.

So take a pass through our photographic time machine of Goldman’s Greatest Hits — you’ll see some faces more than once — and tell us about your favorite films and lines from one of the greats.