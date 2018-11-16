Refresh for updates William Goldman, who won two Oscars for screenwriting (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, All The President’s Men), massive respect for his smart storytelling (Marathon Man, Misery), gratitude for the wisdom of his books about film (Adventures in the Screen Trade) and the stage (The Season: A Candid Look at Broadway) and the hearts of several generations (and counting) of Princess Bride fans, is being remembered today by friends, colleagues and admirers.
“William Goldman was huge part of creating some of the seminal movies of the 70s and beyond,” said Ben Stiller. “His book on screenwriting was a touchstone for me and I always felt star struck and intimidated seeing him at Knicks games.”
Deadline will update this post throughout the day…