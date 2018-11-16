Refresh for updates William Goldman, who won two Oscars for screenwriting (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, All The President’s Men), massive respect for his smart storytelling (Marathon Man, Misery), gratitude for the wisdom of his books about film (Adventures in the Screen Trade) and the stage (The Season: A Candid Look at Broadway) and the hearts of several generations (and counting) of Princess Bride fans, is being remembered today by friends, colleagues and admirers.

“William Goldman was huge part of creating some of the seminal movies of the 70s and beyond,” said Ben Stiller. “His book on screenwriting was a touchstone for me and I always felt star struck and intimidated seeing him at Knicks games.”

Deadline will update this post throughout the day…

So sorry to hear of the passing of William Goldman. He was both witty and talented. His screenplay of my book MISERY was a beautiful thing. Rest In Peace, Bill. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 16, 2018

It's no small feat to be a smart, witty writer and smart and witty about writing. RIP the legendary adventurer in screenwriting, William Goldman. https://t.co/oqSyQaRq2R — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 16, 2018

I was lucky, in 1984, to interview William Goldman at the Savoy. He brightened up when I told him that of all his books, I loved The Princess Bride, then his least successful book, the best. A gentleman: he wrote brilliant novels & screenplays & explained Hollywood to the world. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 16, 2018

William Goldman. What can one do in the face of such a legacy but bow our heads in gratitude? — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 16, 2018

Legendary William Goldman, has died. He gave us ‘The Princess Bride’, ( book even better than the film) ‘Butch Cassidy-’ screenplay of "All the President's Men’ and best book on show biz, ‘Adventures in the Screen Trade’. He was also a true friend. Thank you dear Bill pic.twitter.com/dcwfYPd3ue — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) November 16, 2018

A monumental talent who defined late 20th c screenwriting. Read ADVENTURES IN THE SCREEN TRADE. “Nobody knows anything.”William Goldman, Screenwriting Star and Hollywood Skeptic, Dies. https://t.co/NoyVOmcqjR — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) November 16, 2018

William Goldman wrote brilliant novels, screenplays and razor-sharp takes on filmmaking. He was also a very nice man. RIP. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) November 16, 2018

Great story-editing story. William Goldman Dies; Oscar Winning Writer Of ‘Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid’ Was 87 – Deadline https://t.co/9cwFpasnO6 — Alex Gibney (@alexgibneyfilm) November 16, 2018

This guy was the best ever.

William Goldman Dies; Oscar Winning Writer Of ‘Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid’ Was 87 – Deadline https://t.co/tvrYG2KamM — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) November 16, 2018

One less giant…. William Goldman Dies; Oscar Winning Writer Of ‘Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid’ Was 87 – Deadline https://t.co/ipARwOdkNs — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) November 16, 2018

His books on screenwriting were amazingly influential to so many, but to me, the brain that gave us The Princess Bride is one that the world is worse without.

RIP William Goldman pic.twitter.com/QBnbqH7pqg — Steven Boyer ✡️ (@SteveBoyer5000) November 16, 2018

You might not know his name but he almost assuredly brought you joy. Such a talent. May his memory be a blessing https://t.co/ZtAmSBg6IN — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 16, 2018

Sad to lose William Goldman, a great writer, a friend and mentor to so many of us. Always generous with his time, his wisdom, his humor and his talent. A light went out in the world. — Callie Khouri (@CallieKhouri) November 16, 2018

RIP William Goldman. The kind of screenwriter so many of us aspire to be. We will likely never climb to such heights but thank you sir for inspiring us and lifting us with your craft and wisdom. Your words will live forever. — Jonathan Lloyd Walker (@J_L_Walker) November 16, 2018

That resume. My God. RIP William Goldman https://t.co/ZmAN7sCRpS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 16, 2018

Many years ago, when I was an editor at EW, I was dispatched to William Goldman's suite at the Carlyle Hotel, where he lived, with the mission of trying to get him to write a column for the magazine. I failed. But the two hours he talked before telling me to fuck off was a blast. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) November 16, 2018

A screenwriting god just passed away, William Goldman. His book Adventures in the Screen Trade was my first screenwriting bible. His scripts for Butch Cassidy and All the Presidents Men won Oscars. But for me The Princess Bride is his masterpiece and greatest legacy. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3z4jVfU1FG — Cinco Paul (@cincopedia) November 16, 2018

He knew something. William Goldman

1931 – 2018 — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) November 16, 2018

Way back before eBay and Amazon, I remember searching used book stores for days for William Goldman's ADVENTURES IN THE SCREEN TRADE. Very important book for me back in the day as an emerging screenwriter and filmmaker. Rest in peace, Mr. Goldman. https://t.co/JVZJgIuECm — Greg Pak (@gregpak) November 16, 2018

Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid

The Hot Rock

All The President’s Men

Marathon Man

The Princess Bride Adventures in the Screen Trade He knew everything. RIP, William Goldman. https://t.co/r0vjuARgsm — Aditya Sood (@adityasood) November 16, 2018