EXCLUSIVE: Will Ferrell is attached to star and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Gus Van Sant will adapt and direct Prince of Fashion for Amazon Studios.

The project is based on Pulitzer Prize-winner Michael Chabon’s GQ article, “My Son, The Prince of Fashion,” which follows the reporter’s visit to Paris Men’s Fashion Week with his 13-year-old son. In the article, Chabon tells a heartwarming story of his son’s passion for a world beyond his years, from meeting his fashion idol to experiencing a week of high-fashion runways, at the end of which he finally feels like he’s found “his people.” When the article was originally published in GQ, it became an internet sensation and was nominated for a “National Magazine Award.”

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who approached Chabon about developing the article into a feature, are producing under their GoldDay banner along with Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum under their Gary Sanchez Productions label.

Chabon is best known for his prize-winning novels Wonder Boys, Moonglow, Telegraph Avenue and the Pulitzer Prize-winning The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay. Michael and his wife Ayelet Waldman currently have an overall television deal with CBS Studios, under which they are among the pilot writers and executive producers of the limited series Unbelievable, now in production for Netflix, the upcoming Patrick Stewart Star Trek series for CBS All-Access, and the anticipated television series Eldorado for Hulu.

Ferrell is a two-time Golden Globe, six-time Emmy nominee who boasts a near $3.3 billion box office career with such hits as the Anchorman and Daddy’s Home franchise as well as such movies as Elf, The Other Guys and Talladega Nights. Last year his Daddy’s Home 2 repped a boom for comedies at a time when they’ve recessed at the box office grossing $104M domestic, $180.6M worldwide. Upcoming for Ferrell is Sony’s Holmes and Watson opposite John C. Reilly on Dec. 25 and James Franco’s Zeroville opposite Seth Rogen, Megan Fox and Danny McBride. He is also a producer under his Gary Sanchez Productions banner, on the upcoming Dick Cheney biopic, Vice, set to release soon.

Goldstein and Daley have written and directed numerous projects, including New Line’s Horrible Bosses and Columbia’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. They recently directed Game Night and will next write and direct The Flash for Warner Brothers. As producers, GoldDay also have the action-comedy Stuber at 20th Century Fox, premiering July 2019 starring Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista.

Chabon is repped by UTA and attorney David Colden. Ferrell is represented by UTA, Mosaic and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Goldstein and Daley are represented by UTA, Fourth Wall and Hanson, Jacobson, Teller.