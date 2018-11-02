Paul Dano is set to receive the Breakthrough Director honor at the 10th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards for his first directorial feature, Wildlife, starring Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal, Bill Camp, and Ed Oxenbould. The pic, which he co-wrote with Zoe Kazan, premiered at this year’s Sundance fest and is currently playing in limited theaters via IFC Films.

Veep star Tony Hale is hosting the event, which will take place this Sunday at The Exchange LA. On The Basis of Sex scribe Daniel Stiepleman, The Hate U Give helmer George Tillman Jr., and Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King are among those who will be honored at the ceremony that pays tribute to the behind-the-scenes talent from the best in film throughout 2018.

Past winners include Darren Aronofsky (Jackie), David O. Russell (American Hustle), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), and Justin Hurwitz (La La Land).

Below is the full list of this year’s honorees.

Screenwriter: Daniel Stiepleman, On The Basis of Sex

Editor: Barry Alexander Brown, BlacKkKlansman

Director: George Tillman Jr., The Hate U Give

Producer: Graham King, Bohemian Rhapsody

Production Designer: Hannah Beachler, Black Panther

Sound Editors: Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn, A Quiet Place

Cinematographer: Robert Richardson, A Private War

Breakthrough Director: Paul Dano, Wildlife

Breakthrough Producer: Alison Dickey, The Sisters Brothers

Visual Effects Supervisor: Dan DeLeeuw, Avengers: Infinity War”

Original Song: Troye Sivan, Boy Erased

Costume Designer: Mary Zophres, First Man