Paul Dano is set to receive the Breakthrough Director honor at the 10th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards for his first directorial feature, Wildlife, starring Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal, Bill Camp, and Ed Oxenbould. The pic, which he co-wrote with Zoe Kazan, premiered at this year’s Sundance fest and is currently playing in limited theaters via IFC Films.
Veep star Tony Hale is hosting the event, which will take place this Sunday at The Exchange LA. On The Basis of Sex scribe Daniel Stiepleman, The Hate U Give helmer George Tillman Jr., and Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King are among those who will be honored at the ceremony that pays tribute to the behind-the-scenes talent from the best in film throughout 2018.
Past winners include Darren Aronofsky (Jackie), David O. Russell (American Hustle), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), and Justin Hurwitz (La La Land).
Below is the full list of this year’s honorees.
Screenwriter: Daniel Stiepleman, On The Basis of Sex
Editor: Barry Alexander Brown, BlacKkKlansman
Director: George Tillman Jr., The Hate U Give
Producer: Graham King, Bohemian Rhapsody
Production Designer: Hannah Beachler, Black Panther
Sound Editors: Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn, A Quiet Place
Cinematographer: Robert Richardson, A Private War
Breakthrough Director: Paul Dano, Wildlife
Breakthrough Producer: Alison Dickey, The Sisters Brothers
Visual Effects Supervisor: Dan DeLeeuw, Avengers: Infinity War”
Original Song: Troye Sivan, Boy Erased
Costume Designer: Mary Zophres, First Man