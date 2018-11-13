Shortly after Annapurna canceled their AFI Fest red carpet for Destroyer tonight due to the raging Southern California fires, 20th Century Fox just announced that they will not be holding a red carpet for its Wednesday night festival premiere of Steve McQueen’s Widows at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Widows is the fourth AFI Fest red carpet to be canceled this week after Sunday’s The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Monday’s Bird Box and tonight’s Destroyer as the industry takes time to pay respect for all those impacted. Counting Paramount’s Instant Family premiere on Sunday in Westwood, there have been five red carpet film premieres so far. Focus Features’ Mary Queen of Scots is the closing night title at AFI Fest on Thursday.

“In light of the recent devastating events throughout California, Twentieth Century Fox has cancelled its planned red carpet for Widows at AFI FEST. The screening of the film will continue as planned, and the studio will match the cost of its post-screening event with a donation to the United Way of Greater Los Angeles Disaster Relief Fund. Our hearts are with all those impacted, and our thanks go out to all the first responders working tirelessly to help everyone in need,” said a 20th Century Fox Film spokesperson this afternoon.

Widows, which stars Viola Davis, Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki among others, opens this Friday nationwide.