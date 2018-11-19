This year’s White House Correspondents’ Association will be no laughing matter. The organization has decided to forgo a comedian as emcee this year – historian Ron Chernow will be the featured speaker.

In a statement released today, the WHCA announces Chernow as the featured speaker for the annual dinner on Saturday, April 27, 2019. The statement does not address the absence of a comedian as emcee.

Last year’s dinner was hosted by comedian Michelle Wolf (above).

“I’m delighted that Ron will share his lively, deeply researched perspectives on American politics and history at the 2019 White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” said Olivier Knox, Chief Washington Correspondent for SiriusXM and president of the WHCA. “As we celebrate the importance of a free and independent news media to the health of the republic, I look forward to hearing Ron place this unusual moment in the context of American history.”

“The White House Correspondents’ Association has asked me to make the case for the First Amendment and I am happy to oblige,” Chernow said. “Freedom of the press is always a timely subject and this seems like the perfect moment to go back to basics. My major worry these days is that we Americans will forget who we are as a people and historians should serve as our chief custodians in preserving that rich storehouse of memory. While I have never been mistaken for a stand-up comedian, I promise that my history lesson won’t be dry.”

The decision comes as President Donald Trump has refused to attend the event for the second time. Trump’s absence leaves what has evolved into a roast-like event without a roastee.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Chernow has written acclaimed biographies of J.P. Morgan, John D. Rockefeller, George Washington, Alexander Hamilton and Ulysses S. Grant. He’s not exactly a stranger to show business: His 2004 Hamilton bio became the basis for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash Broadway musical Hamilton, and 2017’s Grant reportedly is getting a movie adaptation – directed by Steven Spielberg and produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.