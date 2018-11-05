Less than a week after its on-air talent renewed their contracts, syndicated game show juggernauts Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! have been renewed through the 2022-23 season. Host Pat Sajak and letter-turner Vanna White will keep Wheel spinning, while Alex Trebek contiues to have all the Jeopardy! answers.

The three-year renewals will take Wheel through its 40 season and Jeopardy! through its39th. Both will continue to air on numerous ABC stations, include those in the top four markets of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia.

Sony Pictures TV

“Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are two of the longest-running shows on television – and for good reason,” said Steve Hackett, President of Sales for CBS Television Distribution. “They consistently deliver entertaining, timeless programming that the whole family can enjoy together, creating whole new generations of fans. We’re excited they will continue to anchor stations’ lineups, delivering eyeballs and ad dollars to our partners, for many years to come.”

Wheel reaches 25 million-plus weekly viewers, more than any other program on television, averages 23 million and holds the Guinness World Record for the most Emmys won by a TV game show, with 34. Both shows are executive produced by Harry Friedman for Sony Pictures Television and are distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Studios International.