EXCLUSIVE: Well Go USA has struck a deal with Arclight Films for U.S. rights to Brandon Cronenberg’s (Antiviral) upcoming sophomore sci-fi thriller Possessor, I can reveal. As we broke in Cannes, the film is due to star Andrea Riseborough (The Death Of Stalin) and Christopher Abbot (Catch 22).

Possessor centers on Tasya Vos (Riseborough), an agent for a secretive organization who uses brain-implant technology to inhabit other people’s bodies, driving them to commit assassinations for the benefit of high-paying clients. But something goes wrong on a routine job, and Tasya soon finds herself trapped in the mind of an unwitting suspect (Abbott) whose appetite for violence turns out to rival her own.

Filming for the feature is slated to begin first quarter 2019. Pic is produced by Fraser Ash, Niv Fichman, and Kevin Krikst of Rhombus Media (Enemy) and Andy Starke of Rook Films (Free Fire). Arclight’s Gary Hamilton and Ryan Hamilton will executive produce, alongside Steven Squillante and David U. Lee of Leeding Media, Noah Segal and Adrian Love of Elevation Pictures, and Tony Roman.

It is being made with the participation of Telefilm Canada and Ontario Creates. Elevation Pictures will distribute the film in Canada.