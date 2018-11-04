Writer-director Rob Ryan’s completed film, about a Californian sorority of a different kind, follows Christine Meeusen, a corporate exec-turned-cannabis-farmer who found her calling in medicinal marijuana. It tells how Meeusen, betrayed by a bigamist husband after 17 years, fled penniless with her three young children and discovered the lucrative business of cannabis farming. She adopted the persona of a nun called Sister Kate and founded Sisters of the Valley, a business that makes and sells medicinal cannabis products.

However, Meeusen’s firm, which broke big on social commerce site Etsy, has faced a number of challenges over the years including run-ins with the county sheriff and black-market thieves playing a role as well as threats from local drug cartels and the California state Bureau of Medical Cannabis Regulation.