EXCLUSIVE: Buyers are high on Film Constellation’s weed-growing nun documentary Breaking Habits. Deals have closed for UK (Signature Entertainment), Italy (Wanted Cinema), Australia (Icon), Canada(Mongrel), Airlines (Captive), Thailand (Documentary Club) and Taiwan (Cai Chang). As previously reported, Good Deed Entertainment’s genre label Cranked Up will release in the U.S. in spring 2019.
Writer-director Rob Ryan’s completed film, about a Californian sorority of a different kind, follows Christine Meeusen, a corporate exec-turned-cannabis-farmer who found her calling in medicinal marijuana. It tells how Meeusen, betrayed by a bigamist husband after 17 years, fled penniless with her three young children and discovered the lucrative business of cannabis farming. She adopted the persona of a nun called Sister Kate and founded Sisters of the Valley, a business that makes and sells medicinal cannabis products.
Producers are Nick Taussig and Paul Van Carter’s Salon Pictures. Ian Berg and Christopher J Reynolds are exec producers.