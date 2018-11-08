Jean Smart has joined the cast of HBO’s Watchmen as a series regular.

Written by Damon Lindelof based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic limited comic series., Watchmen is considered a dark satirical and dystopian take on the superhero genre. Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.

Emmy winner Smart will play an FBI Agent investigating a murder. The character’s identity has not been revealed but there is wide speculation that it is Agent Blake.

Smart joins the Watchmen cast that includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing and James Wolk

Lindelof executive produces with Nicole Kassell, who directed the pilot, Tom Spezialy, director Stephen Williams and Joseph Iberti. Watchmen, slated for a 2019 premiere, is produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Smart co-stars in Noah Hawley’s FX series Legion having also co-starred on the second season of his Emmy-winning anthology series Fargo on FX. She can currently be seen in Dan Fogelman’s Life, Itself, Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor, as well as Michael Doneger’s Brampton’s Own. She recently wrapped the upcoming feature, Superintelligence, starring Melissa McCarthy, Senior Moment, starring opposite William Shatner and Christopher Lloyd, as well as the new Bravo series Dirty John, starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana. She can next be seen in the upcoming holiday television film, Shoe Addict’s Christmas.

Smart is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment.