James Wolk (Tell Me a Story) has been tapped for a major recurring role on Watchmen, HBO’s upcoming drama series from Damon Lindelof based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic limited comic series.

Written by Lindelof, Watchmen is considered a dark satirical and dystopian take on the superhero genre. Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.

As usual, the producers and HBO are keeping mum on the role but I hear Wolk plays a junior senator from Oklahoma.

He joins the Watchmen cast that includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers and Dylan Schombing.

Lindelof executive produces with Nicole Kassell, who directed the pilot, Tom Spezialy, director Stephen Williams and Joseph Iberti. Watchmen, slated for a 2019 premiere, is produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Wolk is currently starring in Kevin Williamson psychological thriller series, Tell Me a Story which premiered on Oct. 31 on CBS All Access. He recently recurred on Season 2 of Amazon’s Goliath and starred on CBS’ Zoo. Wolk is repped by Greenlight Management and ICM Partners.