Warren Littlefield is extending and expanding his relationship with Fox’s TV studio operation. The prolific producer has signed an exclusive pod deal with the cable/steaming-centered Fox 21 Television Studios and broadcast-focused 20th Century Fox Television.

The new pact, made on the eve of 20th TV and Fox 21’s move to Disney as part of a $71.3 billion asset acquisition, succeeds a two-year first-look deal Littlefield had with Fox 21 for the past two years ago. The veteran producer and the studio have several projects in various stages of development stemming from that agreement.

“We have spent the past year working with Warren and his team, incredibly closely,” commented Fox 21 TV Studios President Bert Salke. “It took us about a minute to know we wanted a larger partnership with him, not only because he is a great producer, not only because he has the best relationships, not only because he has incredible taste, but, perhaps most importantly, because he is a phenomenal human being. Working with him is not just fulfilling and prosperous, it’s a joy. To work with Warren, is to become his friend. We couldn’t be more excited about our future with him.”

Under the new pact, Littlefield and his producing team of Ann Johnson and his son Graham Littlefield will produce projects for cable, broadcast and streaming platforms. In addition to Salke, Littlefield also has been working closely with Fox 21 SVP development Andy Bourne who was Head of Development at The Warren Littlefield Company before joining Fox TV Studios in 2013.

“We at the The Littlefield Company are thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Fox, expanding with them through this exciting new chapter of their history,” Littlefield said. “We have found Bert Salke and Andy Bourne to be inspired partners that support our vision and embrace the nuance required to continually elevate the content we create. We are truly grateful to Bert and Andy, Peter Rice, Dana Walden, and Jonnie Davis for all of their wisdom, passion and support. We couldn’t ask for a more dynamic team to be in business with.”

Former NBC president Littlefield executive produces The Handmaid’s Tale for Hulu and MGM, which won 8 Emmys, including Drama Series, in 2017. Littlefield also serves as executive producer on FX’s Fargo anthology series, which in three seasons has been nominated for 52 Emmys and won 6.

The Littlefield Company is repped by WME and attorney Tom Hoberman.