WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey has elevated the AT&T Entertainment executive who helped launch DirecTV Now to lead the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform scheduled to launch next year.

Stankey named Brad Bentley, the former VP of marketing at DirecTV, as general manager and executive vice president of WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer development in an email this morning to staff, providing an update on progress toward launching the company’s Netflix competitor. Turner chief technology officer, Jeremy Legg, will oversee responsibilities for HBO and Turner technology.

The appointments signal that Stankey plans to draw talent from across AT&T’s business units to launch the streaming service, which would draw from the media company’s broad collection of films, television shows, animation and its library.

“These initial changes are intended to build a direct-to-consumer organization and execution capability necessary to move the overall effort forward and answer the many questions that must be addressed prior to launch,” Stankey wrote in the email obtained by Deadline. “As work streams are better defined, I expect there will be further changes and adjustments to our operating model — exactly what, when and who, remains a work in progress that will be heavily influenced by this early work.”

HBO has been pushing heavily into streaming, including the 2015 introduction of its direct-to-consumer offering HBO Now. But it has also has encountered numerous technical glitches with that service, and HBO Go, which is free for pay-TV subscribers. Game of Thrones finales and season premieres were affected in 2015 and 2016, as was the finale of True Detective in 2014.

Here’s the memo: