The Wall Street Journal’s Editor-at-Large Gerry Baker begins hosting a new weekly primetime show on FOX Business Network on Nov. 30.

The program, WSJ At Large With Gerry Baker, will air Fridays at 9:30 PM ET following Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street. Each week, Baker will welcome influencers from across the business, finance, politics and tech space to discuss the major news of the week. He also will explore the larger trends impacting business in America.

Baker has contributed his insight and analysis to FBN and Fox News Channel programs over the years. In November 2015, Baker joined global markets editor Bartiromo and managing editor of business news Neil Cavuto to moderate FBN’s inaugural presidential primary debate. According to Nielsen data, the debate delivered 13.5 million total viewers and 3.7 million in the key 25-54 demo, making it the highest-rated program in the network’s history.

In addition to his role on FBN, Baker serves as the Editor-at-Large for the Wall Street Journal and writes the “Editor at Large” column for the Review section. From 2013 through 2018, Baker held the editor-in-chief title for both Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal. Before that, he was the news organization’s deputy editor-in-chief between 2009 and 2013.