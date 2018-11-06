SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details of the November 4th episode of The Walking Dead & the fate of the Andrew Lincoln-portrayed Rick Grimes

The end of sorts has come and gone for Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead and viewers pretty much took it in stride. However, for aftershow Talking Dead, the ratings blast radius for the character’s departure was wide indeed.

Pumped full of promotion for months, Sunday’s extended ‘What Comes After’ episode of Season 9 of TWD snared an audience of 5.4 million and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49.

That’s a small rise of 6% among total viewers and the key demo from the near series low of the October 28 ‘The Obliged’ episode, which was Part 1 of Lincoln’s exit lap. The November 4 show is also the best that the AMC series based on Robert Kirkman’s comics has done since its Season 9 premiere of October 7, which had 6.1 million viewers and a 2.5 rating.

For a show that has hit new lows this year, any up is good obviously. However, it is a small screen sign of the times that the adieu of the lead character of what was once the biggest show on TV caused so few ratings fireworks. Even with Lincoln gone from TWD but set to be in at least three Rick Grimes movies on AMC in the new few years, there are a few mitigating factors to consider here.

One, once NFL beating TWD was up against an extremely well watched Sunday Night Football match-up between the 31-17 winning New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers on NBC.

Two, the fifth episode of the ninth season of TWD was available hours beforehand to subscribers of the cabler’s $5-a-month AMC Premiere service. AMC are not so good with revealing figures for the service, however clearly TWD fans have been a major sign-up focus for them, especially in and around high-profile episodes like what there was this Sunday.

Looking back to the fifth episode of Season 8 of TWD on November 19, 2017, this weekend’s show was down 42% in the demo and 35% in viewers. For all those hard declines, TWD remains the top-rated show on cable and the second highest drama on all of TV,

Coming up right after a still alive Grimes was skirted away in a mysterious helicopter to new adventures and new AMC ventures, Talking Dead had a much better night – at least compared to the week before.

Featuring a post-episode interview with Lincoln on those stand-alone movies plans, plus ex-TWD showrunner Scott M. Gimple, cast member Melissa McBride and Yvette Nicole Brown in studio, the Chris Hardwick hosted aftershow drew 2.7 million viewers and a 1.0 rating. The flipside of the double-digit declines TWD saw from the year before, Talking was up 48% in total audience from the week before and 66% among the 18-49s.

Though it’s hard to believe that many TWD fans decided to wait until later in the week to learn the fate of Rick Grimes, hopefully we’ll get a better sense of the bigger picture will emerge later this weekend when those Live + 3 results come in, or not.