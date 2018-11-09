Dom Hofmann, a co-founder of Vine, has revealed the name and launch timing for his next video-looping app: Byte, launching in the spring of 2019.

Details are scant, but Hofmann has indicated that the new app will be similar to Vine, which featured six-second video sequences in repeating loops.

bought Vine for $30 million in 2012. Four years later, it shut down the service, which had launched the careers of pop star Shawn Mendes and video prankster Logan Paul. “Vines,” as the videos created on the service were called are still archived on a Twitter-run site and have taken on a second life as teens and 20-somethings already have started waxing nostalgic for the mid-2010s. Vine’s original breakout personalities have moved on to Instagram, YouTube and other platforms.

Rus Yusupov and Colin Kroll, who founded Vine along with Hofmann, went on to create HQ Trivia.

Hoffman has been talking about a followup to Vine since 2017, dubbing it “v2.” In his reveal of Byte, he tweeted only the name, launch date and web address.

The company website has only sparse information but in a community forum hosted there, Hoffman posted his appreciation. “I just wanted to say thank you to everyone here who has been so excited about what we’re doing,” he wrote. “When I originally postponed the project, I was tired and pretty much ready to drop it for good. Your support is what convinced me to pick the project back up again, and I’m really glad that I did. We now have a great team working on byte and we’re building something awesome for you. Can’t wait for you to see it.”