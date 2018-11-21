Taiwanese artist Jay Chou, who made his Hollywood film debut starring opposite Seth Rogen in Sony’s The Green Hornet, has joined Vin Diesel for xXx 4, the next installment in the franchise which is being directed by D.J. Caruso.

The pic is set up at Diesel’s One Race Films and The H Collective as both companies acquired the rights to the franchise from Revolution Studios.

Chinese actress Zoe Zhang also co-stars in the film that will see Diesel return as Xander Cage. The previous three films (xXx, xXx: State of the Union, and xXx: The Return of Xander Cage) have a total worldwide box office tally of $694+ million. Production will commence sometime next year.

Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum will produce with Diesel and Samantha Vincent on behalf of The H Collective.

The H Collective will finance the pic alongside investment partners including Sparkle Roll Media, iQiyi Pictures, Dadi Huarui, Star League Media and Fulcrum Management Co.

Chou has appeared on soundtracks for films like The Green Hornet, Kung Fu Panda 3, Now You See Me 2, the Jon Chu-directed pic which he also acted in.