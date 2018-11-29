Village Roadshow Entertainment Group has hired Imperative Entertainment exec Jillian Apfelbaum as EVP Content. It’s one of the first moves made at VREG since the producer-financier appointed ex-Sony Pictures TV boss Steve Mosko its new CEO last month.

Courtesy VREG

Apfelbaum’s focus will be to identify and develop feature film projects with an additional focus on content development for TV and alternate platforms. Boosting its TV auspices was one of the main components in bringing in Mosko, who left SPT in June 2016 after a successful run overseeing global TV production, distribution of feature film and television content, and the studio’s international networks in 180 countries.

Apfelbaum will report to Bruce Berman, chairman and CEO of Village Roadshow Pictures.

“Jillian’s appointment as a senior ‘content’ executive marks a new chapter for VREG to tell stories and engage audiences beyond films and into the television arena and related platforms,” Mosko said Thursday in a release announcing her hire. “We are looking for great ideas and will work with the creative community to figure out the best medium to tell each story, hence the flexibility that Jillian will have in her day-to-day activities. Jillian is a talented executive who we believe will be able to transform new ideas to create content that reflect the company’s new mandate.”

Apfelbaum had been Head of Film at Imperative since being promoted to the role in October 2017. There she was tasked with identifying, developing and acquiring underlying material as well as overseeing creative and physical production staff while managing more than 40 film and TV projects including the upcoming The Mule starring Clint Eastwood and the Sundance-bound Late Night starring Emma Thompson.

Prior to joining Imperative, Apfelbaum ran New York-based Ars Nova. She also was executive producer of Pivot’s Freestyle Love Supreme, an improv hip-hop series starring Lin-Manuel Miranda and directed by Thomas Kail.