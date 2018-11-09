A year into its launch, the Veteran Fellowship Program announced today that it has secured what it said were dozens of paid Hollywood internships for veterans.

The VFP is an initiative led by non-profit organizations Veterans in Media & Entertainment and Got Your 6 (part of the Bob Woodruff Foundation). The program is backed by founding entertainment partners 21st Century Fox, 44 Blue, A+E Networks, CBS, The Ebersol Lanigan Company, DreamWorks Animation, Endemol Shine North America, HBO, Lionsgate, Live Nation Entertainment, NBCUniversal, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, United Talent Agency, Valhalla Entertainment and Viacom. More recent entertainment partners include TNT/TBS and A Really Good Home Pictures.

Industry partners pair veteran fellows with mentors, organize monthly internal education meetings, and host industry-side networking events on a rotating basis to bring together the entire class of Fellows.

The program was launched last November and has since secured 35 individual paid internships for veterans (five have turned into full-time jobs, according to the VFP).

Recently, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association joined as a new grant partner and has connected the Fellowship Program to its academic grant recipients to help expand the pipeline of student veterans who can apply for the initiative.