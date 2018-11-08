Max Greenfield is back in the orbit of Veronica Mars. The New Girl alum is reprising his role as Leo D’Amato in Hulu’s revival of the Rob Thomas-created series, which also has cast Patton Oswalt. The eight-episode limited series is scheduled to premiere in 2019.

The reboot also returns star Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni and Jason Dohring to the series that ran for three seasons on UPN and the CW from 2004-2007. In the revival, spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica (Bell) is drawn into an epic mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach. Kirby Howell-Baptiste has also joined the cast.

Hulu

Greenfield played D’Amato, a newbie sheriff’s deputy who befriended and helped Bell’s Veronica with her cases, in most of all three seasons of the original series as well as the 2014 feature film.

Oswalt will play Penn Epner, described as being on the wrong side of 40 for “best pizza delivery guy in Neptune” to be his claim to fame, but his passion is true crime and is a frequent poster on unsolved murder websites. He is affable and a bit hapless, and he’s going to milk his 15 minutes for all they’re worth.

Thomas is penning the first episode and is executive producing with Bell, Diane Ruggiero-Wright and Dan Etheridge. Spondoolie Productions produces in association with Warner Bros TV.

