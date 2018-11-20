Fans of Veronica Mars — or “marshmallows” as they are affectionately called — are chomping at the bit for Hulu’s upcoming revival of the popular series which ran three seasons in the mid-’00s. But while they wait for season four to make it’s way to the streaming platform, the cast is keeping fans satisfied with photos and videos on and their fairly new Instagram account.

Kristen Bell recently posted a video on the official Instagram account from the set — specifically the office of “Mars Investigation.”

“Being in the investigation office brings up a lot of memories and nostalgia and feelings of…who on earth let us do this again?” joked Bell.

Last week, show creator Rob Thomas also used social media to amp up fans for the revival. He took to Twitter and posted the first photo of the cast at a table read for episode 1. In addition to Thomas and Bell, the photo included familiar faces from the original such as Percy Daggs III, Daran Norris, Jason Dohring, Dawnn Lewis, Patton Oswalt, Enrico Colantoni, Izabela Vidovic, Clifton Collins Jr, and David Starzyk.

If fans are worried that some of their faves won’t be in the revival — don’t fret, Thomas wrote: “This is some indication of who is in episode 1. It doesn’t mean your fave doesn’t come in later.”

Veronica Mars aired from 2004-2007 and in 2013, Thomas and Bell launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise money for a feature film. With its loyal marshmallow fanbase, the campaign reached its goal of $2 million in 11 hours, breaking records. It went on to raise over $5 million and in 2014, the film debuted at South By Southwest in Austin and premiered in theaters and VOD shortly after.

In 2019, season 4 will make its premiere on a yet-to-be-announced date along with all previous seasons of the show.