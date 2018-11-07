EXCLUSIVE: Kirby Howell-Baptiste (HBO’s Barry, BBC America’s Killing Eve), has joined the cast of Hulu’s revival of Veronica Mars in a recurring role. The eight-episode limited series is scheduled to premiere in 2019.

The reboot returns star Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni and Jason Dohring to the series that ran for three seasons on UPN and the CW from 2004-2007. In the revival, spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica (Bell) is drawn into an epic mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.

Howell-Baptiste will play Nicole, who owns and operates the Neptune nightclub favored by spring breakers. When they begin dying, Veronica begins to believe the killer is selecting his victims at the club.

Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas is penning the first episode and is executive producing with Bell, Diane Ruggiero-Wright and Dan Etheridge. Spondoolie Productions produces in association with Warner Bros TV.

Howell-Baptiste is returning for Season 2 of HBO’s Barry starring Bill Hader, on which she recurs as Sasha Baxter. She previously co-starred as Jenn on ABC’s Downward Dog, and recently shot the pilot for Freeform’s Girls Code, a half-hour women-in-the-workplace comedy from Kim Rosenstock, Paul Feig, Paramount TV and Anonymous Content.



