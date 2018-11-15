Oscar winner J.K. Simmons has signed on for a recurring role in Hulu’s revival of Veronica Mars, from original series creator Rob Thomas. The eight-episode limited series is scheduled to premiere in 2019.

The reboot returns star Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni and Jason Dohring to the series that ran for three seasons on UPN and the CW from 2004-2007. In the revival, spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica (Bell) is drawn into an epic mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.

Simmons will play Clyde Prickett, an ex-con who served 10 years for racketeering, and was smart enough to be the first guy in Chino to offer protection to Neptune’s richest real estate developer, Big Dick Casablancas, on Big Dick’s first day in prison. Now a free man, Clyde works as Big Dick’s fixer. He’s the smarter and more dangerous of the pair, and he has a network of fellow ex-cons he can count on to keep his own hands clean.

Thomas executive produces with Bell, Diane Ruggiero-Wright and Dan Etheridge. Spondoolie Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Simmons, who won the Oscar for his supporting role in Whiplash, can next be seen in Sony’s Jason Reitman-directed political drama, The Front Runner.